Psquare’s Problem Is Bigger Than The Music – Mr P

Former half of defunct music duo, P-Square, Peter Okoye, alias Mr P, has said that their problem is bigger than the music.

The singer and dancer, who recently released his debut studio album ‘The Prodigal’, said this during his guest appearance on Silverbird TV’s “Silverbird Today” show.

The ‘One More Night’ crooner stated that nothing lasts forever, adding that it’s not about the music but the family.

The Okoye twin also highlighted that what was happening behind the scenes was worse than what people saw about the music.

The singer then went on to say that he is rebranding and has learnt a lot now that he is solo.

