PTF Transitions To Steering Committee, To Function Until December

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conversion of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 to the presidential steering committee (PSC).

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha made this known while speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday.

He revealed that that the mandate of the PSC ends on December 31.

He stated that the PSC will focus on ensuring effectiveness in the rollout of the vaccine, and promote policies that will result in the development of the country’s health sector.

“Mr. president has considered the report and has approved the following: That the PTF will transition to a presidential steering committee on COVID-19, effective from 1st April, 2021, with a modified mandate to reflect the non-emergent status of COVID-19 as a potentially long-term pandemic,” the SGF said.