Ramadan Is A Time For Higher Virtues Of Love, Kindness And Generosity – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to recommit themselves to promoting unity, brotherhood, and peace in the country during the Ramadan season.

Osinbajo stated this in his special message to Muslims who began their Ramadan fast on Tuesday.

The vice-president stated that the season of Ramadan should be seen beyond abstinence from food, drink, and worldly pleasures, but as a time to rededicate to higher values and virtues of love and kindness to others, irrespective of religious and ethnic affiliations.

Also Read: ‘Obaseki lied’ — FG Denies Printing N60bn To Support March Allocation

“I would like to express special greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters who have begun the Ramadan fast,” Osinbajo said in a statement by Laolu Akande, his media aide, on Wednesday.

“This is not merely a season of abstinence from food, drink, and worldly pleasures. It is a time of rededication to the higher values and virtues of love, kindness, generosity, and consideration for others regardless of faith or ethnicity.

“In particular, for our nation, we must recommit ourselves now and in the future to the advancement of the unity, brotherhood, and peace in Nigeria.”