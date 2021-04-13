Ramadan: ‘Pray For Nigeria’ – Lawan Urges Muslim Faithful

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has urged Muslim faithful to pray for Nigeria as the Holy Month of Ramadan begins across the Islamic world.

He also urged them to stress the messages of peace, love and National unity

Lawan in a statement on Monday urged them to remember the Holy Month as a period of fasting, sober reflection, self-discipline, and sacrifice.

“I urge us to remember our dear country in our prayers as we seek to overcome the challenges we are facing as a nation.

“This is in the realisation that Allah is the Almighty, kind and greater than all human problems.

“I enjoin us to stress the importance of peace, love, generosity and unity in our teachings during this sacred period.

“We should also not let down our guards in the observance of COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols in our spiritual and other activities during the Holy Month,” Lawan said.