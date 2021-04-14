BBNaija Mercy Eke buys G-Wagon

Social media users have reacted differently to the news of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mercy Eke’s latest achievement.

The reactions come after a video of the 27-years-old flaunting her newly acquired G-Wagon Mercedes Benz with a customized car plate, M Lambo surfaced on social media.

Watch the video below;

The G-Wagon which happens to be one of the reality star’s luxury cars has generated lots of controversy on social media.

According to some people, Mercy’s runs (Prostitution) is paying off while some others think she has done money ritual

See some of the comments below;

@kayifeme wrote “Keep it up your runs dey pay”

@kwamezack_ wrote “I wonder where they get the money for this flashy life”

@kennybee2k2 wrote “What’s her profession pls? Does it has a name ?? Just asking cos I want to know”

@ogadinma_og wrote “Them don do ritualism ooooo…. Cheiiii I refuse to be oppress mentally even though the thing dey touch me self.”

@_zinsu753 wrote “@officialefcc @officialefcc YOU PEOPLE LIKE TO ARREST FAKE PEOPLE.INVITE @official_mercyeke FOR INTERROGATION.WHICH KIND YEYE WORK SHE DEY DO?LIKE WE NO DEY WORK.2 BIG CARS WITHIN A MONTH.NIGERIA PRESIDENT SELF NO DO LIKE THAT.THIS IS NOT RUNS MONEY.DO YOUR WORK @officialefcc”

@soberdrunk8 wrote “I say it for the 100th time, once you are a “hot babe” in Nigeria 60% of your problems will be solved automatically”

