Real Madrid Defender, Varane Tests Positive For COVID-19

Real Madrid defender, Raphael Varane has tested positive for COVID-19.

Madrid announced this development on Tuesday, thus ruling him out for the Champions league match on Tuesday.

Also Read: Barcelona Close Gap On Atletico Madrid With Victory Over Valladolid

The La Liga defending champion is set to face Premier league defending champion, Liverpool in the UEFA Champions league quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Club captain, Sergio Ramos will also miss the match after suffering a shoulder injury while away on international duty for Spain.

Zinedine Zidane is set to field Spaniard Nacho Fernandez alongside Brazilian Eder Militao at the heart of his defence in the first leg, which is a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final which Real won 3-