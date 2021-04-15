Real Madrid Dumps Liverpool Out Of UCL

Real Madrid held out for a 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League 3-1 on aggregate.

Liverpool were left to rue a host of missed chances to get back into the tie.

Madrid were far from their best, but did not need to be to set up a semi-final clash with Chelsea as Los Blancos extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 games.

Madrid goalkeeper, Courtois was up and doing throughout the course of the game, producing series of saves to avoid a potential defeat for his team.