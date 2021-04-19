Recharge, Borrow Airtime/Data, Pay your Bills, Watch your favourite videos and Much More! All on the Glo Café app!

Glo Café is a full 360-degree solution to help you manage your Glo account easily and conveniently!

With the app, subscribers can easily buy, share, and gift data on the go, they can also borrow credit and data, as well as recharge any Glo account and pay postpaid bills. Glo café users who want a more personal interaction also enjoy quick access to contact call center executives, raise service related requests, chat with agents and so much more.

The app is also a one stop shop for all entertainment needs with 2,000,000+ songs, and over 10,000 Music videos, Comedy & sports. The Glo Café app is available to Glo subscribers on web, Google Play store and Apple App store.

