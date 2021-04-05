Omokri Gathers Crowd In London To Keep Buhari In House Arrest

Former Presidential aide and author Reno Omokri has shared a post on his Twitter calling on Nigerian’s in London to join forces to keep President Buhari on house arrest.

President Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria in the United Kingdom for medical checkups. But unfortunately, his departure to London has rather caused an uproar both in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Reno Omokri has gathered a crowd at the entrance of the house, President Buhari, in London and has managed to keep him on house arrest. This comes following the inability of President Buhari to improve the hospital facilities in Nigeria.

He tweeted, “Join me at Abuja House to keep @MBuhari under house arrest. A President who says his people won’t have access to hospitals must himself not have access to hospitals. 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, W8 7AD. Observe #COVID19 protocols. Limit yourself to socially distanced groups of 6.”

