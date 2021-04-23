Reps: We’ll Consider Motion Demanding Pantami’s Dismissal Qhen Presented Properly

The House of Representatives has stated that will consider the motion demanding the sack of Minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami when it is presented properly.

This was made known in a statement on Friday, Benjamin Kalu, the house spokesman.

He stated that the house is ready to consider the motion from Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu when it is properly presented.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the House is guided by the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives (House Rules) in its operations and administration,” Kalu said.

Also Read: Pantami: Buhari Has Shown View On Terrorism, Says Ezekwesil

“In this case, the Minority Leader has been asked to bring his views via a House motion to enable others to contribute to it in a truly democratic fashion, after which the House would be able to take a position on the issue.

“It is therefore pertinent to inform Nigerians that the House has not acted in error, but in line with the provisions of its rules.

“All insinuations that the House did not allow democratic debate to take place on the important issue of Pantami’s resignation are simply untrue.

“The House acknowledges the severity of the issue and its nature as a matter of public concern.

“As always, the House stands ready to give an audience to Rep. Elumelu or any other member of the House on this issue, provided that such audience is sought through the proper channels and brought under the relevant rules of the House.”

Recall that the motion was faulted on the floor of the house by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, saying that the matter is an external matter under privilege, which concerns issues that affect only lawmakers.