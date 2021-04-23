Rihanna Acquires New Mansion

Barbadian-American singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has acquired a new mansion in Beverly Hills worth $10 million.

This comes barely three months after the ‘Work’ singer turned business mogul bought a $13.8 million mansion.

This new mansion worth $10 million is next door to the recently-acquired mansion.

The Forbes-declared richest female musician is said to be investing more into real estate.

This new mansion, Dirt reports, was never on the open market. However, tax records say the gated property features a family-sized house, originally built in the late 1930s, with four bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and just over 3,500 square feet of living space.

Dirt adds that the serial entrepreneur now owns an acre of land total, with more than 11,000 square feet of living space, plus two swimming pool and off-street parking for at least 10 vehicles.