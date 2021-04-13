Rita Edochie Slams Critics For Saying She Took Too Long To Forgive Ada Jesus

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has slammed critics who found her forgiveness of Ada Jesus a little too late.

The movie star has taken to her Instagram page to clap back at them in a new post.

“If what havoc Ada Jesus did to me and my entire family is ok, cool with you, may it happen to each and every one of you that saw the truth and decided to want tongue on my page. If I didn’t forgive Ada, you will be talking so let it befall you and your entire generation IJMN“, she wrote.

See her post below: