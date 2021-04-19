Rivers state Polytechnic bans indecent dressing, orders security staff to take ‘necessary action’

Authorities of the Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori (formerly Rivers State Polytechnic) has directed its security staff to take action against cases of indecent dressing on campus.

The order was contained in a circular issued by the Office of the Registrar and dated April 14, 2021.

The circular reads: The Management of the Polytechnic has observed with dismay, the manner in which our students are involved in indecent dressing on our campuses”

“To this extent, the students are by this circular instructed to dress decently whenever they are on campus or will be sanctioned by the Management,”

“Accordingly, our security staff have been directed to monitor and take necessary action against cases of indecent dressing on campus.”