Sanwo-Olu: We’re Not Scrapping ‘Danfo’ Buses, But Remodelling Them

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed that his administration will not scrap the yellow buses popularly known as ‘danfo’, but remodel them to meet modern standards.

He made this known while speaking when he featured on a Channels Television programme on Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu expressed that “it will be unfair” to scrap ‘danfos’, adding that they have served Lagos residents for a long time.

“It will be unfair for us. These are important stakeholders. They served our citizens. They served Lagosians for a long time. It became the print of Lagos, the yellow buses,” he said.

“Let’s be very creative. Let’s see how we can remodel them without scrapping them out. We are collaborating with them. You know that our citizens now deserve newer models of cars.”

Recall that in February, Frederick Oladeinde, commissioner for transportation, had said the yellow buses do not have a place in the transportation master plan of the state.