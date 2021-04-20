Senate To Probe Assault Scandal Involving CCT Chairman Danladi Umar

The Nigerian Senate has commenced investigation into the alleged assault involving Danladi Umar, chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Recall that Umar was caught on video as he stepped out of his car at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja, appearing to hit a security guard who had told him his vehicle was parked in the wrong space.

Consequently, Clement Sagwak, the security guard, petitioned the senate through his senator, Istifanus Gyang, representing Plateau north senatorial district.

Reading the petition before the senate on Tuesday, Gyang stated that Sagwak was seeking justice for the assault he suffered in the cause of carrying out his duty.

Gyang stated that the petitioner alleged that the CCT chairman assaulted him, asked him to kneel down and also slapped him.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, directed the senate committee on ethics and public petitions headed by Ayo Akinyelure to investigate the matter and report back in four weeks.

The decision of the Senate to investigate the matter was based on the fact that the petitioner is yet to seek legal intervention.