Sergio Ramos Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Real Madrid has announced that club captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Ramos had already been ruled out of Real’s Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Liverpool on Wednesday after sustaining a calf injury while on international duty with Spain.

This new development is coming after defender Raphael Varane tested positive for coronavirus last week and was forced to miss the first leg against the Reds.

Madrid will also be without versatile midfielder, Lucas Vasquez for the match on Wednesday due to injury suffered during the El-clasico.