She Fine Sha!’ – Tunde Ednut Gushes Over Genevieve Nnaji’s No Makeup Photo

Nollywood actress, activist and movie producer, Genevieve Nnaji, is but one of the few actresses in Nigeria who is blessed with natural beauty and loves sharing her natural looks unlike other female celebrities who use make-up a part of their lives as far as keeping a beautiful face is concerned.

Just as her fans gush over her beauty so does controversial Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut as he has taken to social media to express her thoughts about the evergreen and delectable thespian.

Sighted on his Instagram page, Tunde Ednut shared a no makeup photo of Genevieve Nnaji and simply captioned;

Fans reacted to his post and they concurred in his impressions about Genevieve Nnaji, below are some reactions blow;