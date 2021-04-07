She Fine Sha!’ – Tunde Ednut Gushes Over Genevieve Nnaji’s No Makeup Photo

By
Information Nigeria
-

Nollywood actress, activist and movie producer, Genevieve Nnaji, is but one of the few actresses in Nigeria who is blessed with natural beauty and loves sharing her natural looks unlike other female celebrities who use make-up a part of their lives as far as keeping a beautiful face is concerned.

Just as her fans gush over her beauty so does controversial Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut as he has taken to social media to express her thoughts about the evergreen and delectable thespian.

Sighted on his Instagram page, Tunde Ednut shared a no makeup photo of Genevieve Nnaji and simply captioned;

Fans reacted to his post and they concurred in his impressions about Genevieve Nnaji, below are some reactions blow;

yetundebakare: Ageless beauty

gr8emmy_: Absence creates value💯 know this and know peace

odijulz Chai she done Dey old sha❤️
adannaya_l: And I’m her lookalike oo
cmas_diba No stress, not in competition with anyone, in queen i Stan

kwamezack_: I’ve been crushing on her over 15years now 😍 natural beauty girl

ozi_naijagal: She literally hasn’t aged since I was
vickyranky06: She’s beautifully made

de_vibes_angel How I will be wen m old

promise746 Tondeednut you wan marry her
i_am_godwinblaq She no wan old .. na wa oo

jafar_bello60 More money in your bank account brother 🔥🔥🔥may God bless you

felaboy_ex: She no dey old??

sammy_highcourt: Mo na mo buo bo

joykingsley9090: very beautiful and ageless

See more reactions below;

