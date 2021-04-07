She Fine Sha!’ – Tunde Ednut Gushes Over Genevieve Nnaji’s No Makeup Photo

Nollywood actress, activist and movie producer, Genevieve Nnaji, is but one of the few actresses in Nigeria who is blessed with natural beauty and loves sharing her natural looks unlike other female celebrities who use make-up a part of their lives as far as keeping a beautiful face is concerned.
Just as her fans gush over her beauty so does controversial Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut as he has taken to social media to express her thoughts about the evergreen and delectable thespian.
Sighted on his Instagram page, Tunde Ednut shared a no makeup photo of Genevieve Nnaji and simply captioned;
Fans reacted to his post and they concurred in his impressions about Genevieve Nnaji, below are some reactions blow;
yetundebakare: Ageless beauty
gr8emmy_: Absence creates value know this and know peace
odijulz Chai she done Dey old sha
adannaya_l: And I’m her lookalike oo
cmas_diba No stress, not in competition with anyone, in queen i Stan
kwamezack_: I’ve been crushing on her over 15years now natural beauty girl
ozi_naijagal: She literally hasn’t aged since I was
vickyranky06: She’s beautifully made
de_vibes_angel How I will be wen m old
promise746 Tondeednut you wan marry her
i_am_godwinblaq She no wan old .. na wa oo
jafar_bello60 More money in your bank account brother may God bless you
felaboy_ex: She no dey old??
sammy_highcourt: Mo na mo buo bo
joykingsley9090: very beautiful and ageless
See more reactions below;
