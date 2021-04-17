‘She Will Surely Cash Out’ – Fans React As Nengi Names Her New Shoe Collections After Ex-BBNaija Housemates

Nigerians have expressed excitement and goodwill after reality star, Nengi Hampson to named her new shoe collections after some of her favourite Big Brother Naija former housemates.

Nengilaunched her shoe collections ‘Shoes by Flora’ on Friday, April 16 and after a successful launch, she sent her appreciation to her fans for their support and for their patience.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote;

It’s World Shoes By Flora Day. Thank you to everyone who waited patiently for this project to come together, to my loving fans for your encouragement, the team that worked with me and finally to the new and future customers. I can’t wait to see how you showcase your Elegance.

The multiple brand ambassador revealed that she named some of her shoes after lockdown housemate, Vee, PepperDem housemate, Tacha and others and her fans are very pleased with her move and think it is a smart thing to do as it will enhance the sales of the shoes effectively because their fans will be interested in supporting them.

See some of their comments below;

@exquisite_classy

She did well. Plus, the price of the shoes is so affordable. Turnover on point. She will surely cash out

@ehlarr wrote ‘PH girls and business acumen… She learnt from the best’

@thephenomenal_girl wrote ‘Very brilliant oo. Omo’

@daniellaishaya19 wrote ‘Awwwwwl very smart… the shoes are. Beautiful too’

@ehlarr wrote ‘Same way Tacha named her collection “No comment” and “I pin” following the BBN Reunion frenzy… Business sense 100%’

@omagclothier wrote ‘Very smart move there fans are buying already sold out’

