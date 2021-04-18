Sheffield United Relegated From EPL After Defeat At Wolves

Sheffield United were relegated to the Championship after Willian Jose’s first goal for Wolves secured victory.

Sheffield knew, following Newcastle’s win over West Ham earlier on Saturday, that they had to avoid defeat at Molineux to delay their inevitable demotion for a few days.

However, Wolves edged a game of very few clear cut chances were produced by both teams throughout the match.

Sheffield United’s relegation came on the same day that Norwich’s immediate return to the Premier League was confirmed.

The Blades have lost 26 of their 32 games, having finished ninth last term, with their two-year stay in the Premier League over.