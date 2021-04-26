Shehu Sani Slams NBC Over Suspension Of Channels TV

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the suspension of Channels Television for interviewing a leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

In a letter addressed to the managing director of the TV station on Monday, Armstrong Idachaba, acting NBC director-general, said the IPOB leader made inciting comments without being cautioned by the TV station.

Also Read: Nigerian Govt Suspends Channels TV; Gives Reason

Reacting to the suspension, the former lawmaker expressed that there is nothing insensitive or provocative about the interview.

He wrote: “There is nothing so sensitive, provocative or inciting about that @channelstv interview. The NBC’s action only now makes people want to listen or watch it.”