Simi Celebrates 33rd Birthday

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko, alias Simi has shared lovely photos of herself to celebrate her 33rd birthday on Monday, April 19, 2021.

The ‘Duduke’ singer took to her Instagram page to share the pictures along with a grateful caption that reads:

“33. OH MY GOD!!!!!!! I’m the most blessed. Most special. Most loved. God loves me so much, I cry about it sometimes. I’m so grateful and happy for my life and my joy and my blessings.

For my husband and my daughter and my mom and my siblings and my friends and my music and my fans (read support system) and for apple juice. Thank you Jesus. You are my Rock and my Life. PS: I’m gonna get lit today. I’M GOING TO GET LIT TODAY!!! So help me God 🤎🤎🤎 #Simi19″

See her post below: