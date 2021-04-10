Singer Bad Boy Timz Bags Degree In Computer Engineering

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, alias Bad Boy Timz has completed his Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Bells University, Ota.

The ‘MJ’ crooner took to his Instagram page on Saturday, April 10 to share photos from his convocation ceremony.

The singer also shared a photo showing him with his parents and family members.

“ENGR. BADBOYTIMZ 🎓(Computer Engineering) Your Dreams Are Valid❤️ #shockabsorbers“, he wrote.

Some industry colleagues have taken to the comments section of the post to congratulate the singer.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer joined other Headies 2020 Rookie of the Year nominees such as Olakira and Zinoleesky to perform at the awards ceremony that had Wizkid in attendance.

See his post below: