Singer Bella Shmurda Calls Out Nigerian Pastors, Politicians

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, alias Bella Shmurda has criticized Nigerian pastors and politicians in a lengthy Twitter thread posted on Easter Sunday, April 4th.

The ‘Cash App’ crooner also touched on colonialism and the effects on the African society and culture.

Taking a swipe at pastors, the Headies 2020 Next Rated nominee wrote:

“Can you parents afford education in the school your pastors built?!”

“They taught us how to read and write their own language! Our own language is now Vernacular to us! They made it easier for themselves to fool our fathers! Their language is our official language!!“, he continued.

See his full post below: