Singer Bella Shmurda Writes Artists Planning To Feature Him

Fast-rising Nigerian artist, Bella Shmurda has sent a note of warning to artists who intend on featuring him on their projects.

Taking to his Twitter page on Friday, the ‘Cash App’ crooner states that he will not accept to work without being paid for his feature.

“Abeg oo if we do featuring or song together No release am if you never gimme my money or send my split my lawyers Dey para oo Dem just resume work”, he tweeted.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Dangbana Orisa’ crooner recently took a swipe at Nigerian pastors and politicians who still perpetuate evil even after colonialism.

See his tweet below: