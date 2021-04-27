Singer J Martins Begs Goodluck Jonathan To Forgive Nigerians

Nigerian singer, J Martins has begged former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on behalf of Nigerians.

Taking to his Instagram page, the ‘Touching Body’ singer pens a lengthy apology to the former president.

According to J Martins, Nigerians used to enjoy freedom of speech during Jonathan’s administration but they do not anymore.

“Jonathan Oh Jonathan! The freedom of speech we all enjoyed during your stay in office as president of Nigeria is no longer available, yes we never valued it then sir“, he wrote.

“Oh, Jonathan I know you were called all sorts of names, those who betrayed you some of them are dead while many of them have no shame, they’re still busy jumping from one political party to another, the few others can not look at you in the face because they failed to learn from Judas who betrayed his master“, he added.

“Please I have a question for you and in as much I recognise that you are not a perfect person sir, you could have also had some mistakes you made in times past but sir, can you forgive all those who betrayed you? and bless this country from your heart?

I know you would say you’re not a pastor but you’re a Father and fathers blessings go a long way in helping his children succeed sir, please and please sir, do this for us all“, he continued.

See his full post below: