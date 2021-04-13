Sleep With Men For Pleasure Not Love, Kiddwaya Advises Female Fan

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Terseer Waya, alias Kiddwaya has advised a female fan to stop sleeping with men for love.

The reality TV star shared this piece of advice via his Instagram Stories where he decided to act like a relationship counselor and engage his followers on relationships banter.

A female fan then publicly confided in him regarding her predicament on relationships.

“I’ve never actually been loved back. I’m beautiful but guys just want sex then disappear“, she wrote.

The Benue State indigene then replied her thus:

“So flip the script and change the narrative. Take love out of the equation. Sleep with guys to satisfy yourself.”

