Sometimes Your Soulmate Is Money, Not Love – BBNaija’s Omashola

BBNaija star, Omashola Kola Oburoh, has advised people to try to see their soulmate as money and not love in some certain cases.

Taking to his Twitter page, the former club manager cum reality TV star shares his opinion on love and relationships.

According to the ‘Pepper Dem’ season four finalist, relationships are not supposed to be forced; and people should stop hounding others to get married.

Omashola added that it’s hard to find true love so money is a better alternative.

In his words:

“Sometimes your soulmate is money. Stop forcing relationships 😎Una need to stop typing go and marry, no be by force, true love hard abeg🙄”

See his post below: