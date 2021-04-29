State Of Emergency Can’t Stop Insecurity – Masari

Katsina Governor Aminu Masari has expressed that call for declaration of a state of emergency on insecurity will not solve the problem the nation is currently facing.

Masari spoke to State House Correspondents after a meeting with Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, in his office inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Masari expressed that a state of emergency will not achieve the effect Nigerians desire.

Also Read: Defend Yourself But Don’t Break The Law, Zamfara Govt Tells Residents

He noted the security structure and personnel that would be used to execute the emergency are already overstretched by a myriad of crises across the country.

He also emphasised the need for all Nigerians to be involved in the task of finding peace and security.

He added that Nigeria must not be allowed to disintegrate as such would mean a major crisis for the entire African continent.