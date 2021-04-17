Step Aside Until Further Notice, Makinde Orders LAUTECH VC

Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered the vice-chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Michael Ologunde to step aside from his position till further notice.

This comes months after LAUTECH was officially ceded to Oyo, following an agreement reached between Oyo and Osun states.

In a letter by Oyo commissioner for education, science and technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Makinde asked the vice-chancellor to hand over to the next principal officer.

Ologunde is a professor of food science and engineering and was appointed in December 2018.

Read Also: Asset Sharing Agreement: Oyo Approves N8bn Payment To Osun On LAUTECH Ownership