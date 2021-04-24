Stop Disrespecting Your Wives Because You Paid Bride Price: Don Jazzy Tells Men

Veteran music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, alias Don Jazzy has berated men who disrespect their wives because they paid their bride price.

The Mavin Records founder took to his Twitter page to criticize the behavior, adding that a lot of men need reorientation that their wives are not their property simply because they paid their bride price.

Jazzy also described the mindset as shallow.

“So apparently some of the men that disrespect and treat their wives like shit do so becos they paid some useless bride price. 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ . Kai how do we educate the multitude with this shallow mindset?“, he wrote.

See his post below: