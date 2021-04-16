Stop Reading Stories About Bad Marriages If You Want Your Marriage To Work – OAP N6 Advises

Popular Nigerian OAP, N6 has advised netizens to stop reading bad stories about marriage if they genuinely want theirs to work and last long.

The on-air personality and voice-over artist took to his Instagram Story to give a detailed analysis of how whatever a person believes determines the outcome of the marriage.

“Make I give una one Big Expo. In this Life you will rarely Hear from the good marriages because the people involved in them are too busy being blessed and enjoying themselves to the max to be yarning twa twa…

Be careful which side of the marital divide’s stories you are allowing to fester in your heart. If you believe say your own go work e go work. If your mind Don dey cut due to lamba being peddled upandab your own go flop“, he wrote.

See his full post below: