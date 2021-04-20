Stop Reporting Your Husband To Your Friends: Omokri Tells Ladies

Former presidential aide and author, Reno Omokri has admonished ladies to refrain from reporting their husbands to their friends.

The controversial social media commentator, known for dishing out pieces of advice which he tags ‘Reno’s Nuggets’, took to his Twitter page to advise ladies on the importance of secrecy in marriage.

His tweet reads:

“Dear wife, Before telling your friends how bad your husband is, ask yourself how many times they have reported their husbands to you? You think their spouses are perfect? Theirs may even be worse than yours. But they have wisdom, while you don’t!”

See his post below: