Stop Trolling Celebrities, They Make Social Media Lively – Actress Biodun Okeowo

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo has asserted that social media is nothing without celebrities who keep it lively by entertaining fans with content they love to see, either good or bad.

The Yoruba movie star cum brand influencer stated this via her Instagram page as she also revealed that she will be unveiling her new mansion soon.

The skincare entrepreneur then urged fans to quit trolling celebrities because everything they do is purely for entertainment.

“Can people just rest? Celebrities are in the showbiz business to entertain you with their lives….Either their personal or public lives now depends on them. Please appreciate them or remain silent. Stop the trolling. Without celebrities and bloggers you all won’t be enjoying social media. Nothing is show off when it comes to showbiz… all is just to entertain. Either paid or not we just want to do the show in the biz…can’t you understand? Having said that… I can’t wait to unveil my new mansion“, she wrote.

See her post below: