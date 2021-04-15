Strike Continues As FG Shelves Planned Meeting With Poly Lecturers

The Nigerian government has shelved the planned meetings with the striking polytechnic lecturers which was scheduled to hold on Thursday.

This was announced by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan in a statement in Abuja.

While no reason was given for the cancellation, the meeting aimed at getting the members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) to call off their indefinite strike action.

ASUP is demanding the implementation of the 2014 NEEDS Report, release of revitalisation fund to the sector, and the reconstitution of governing councils in federal polytechnics and state-owned institutions, among other things.