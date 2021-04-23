Strike: Ondo Varsity Orders Students Back To School

The Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, has directed its students to resume on April 26, for 2019/2020 second semester lectures.

Mr Ganiyu Saliu, the institute’s registrar made this known in a circular he issued on Friday in Okitipupa.

The resumption directive was the aftermath of the lifting of the industrial action by the university unions.

The teaching and non-teaching staff members of the institution had three weeks ago embarked on industrial action over unpaid salaries and others by the state government.

The students, led by the Student Union Government, had staged a peaceful protest against the disruption of the academic calendar and for the management and the unions to end their feud.

Saliu said that the directive was the consensus reached between the management and staff unions of the institution after several meetings.

The registrar also advised that students should cooperate with the institution’s authorities by complying with all COVID-19 protocols as they would be strictly enforced.