Students’ killing: Swallow Your Vain Pride And Seek Help, Soyinka Tells FG

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to swallow its pride and seek help to curb the senseless killings in the country.

He made this known in a statement on Saturday titled, “The endless martyrdom of youth.”

He pointed out that the nation was at war, yet all continued to pretend that the oddities were mere birth-pangs of a glorious entity.

Soyinka said, “One’s greatest fear, with this latest feat of cowardly savagery, is that the nation must brace itself for a Beslan scenario, yet strive to avoid Nigeria becoming Africa’s Chechnya.

“Those who have been proven weak and incapable must learn to swallow their vain pride and seek help. Again, this is no new counselling, but of course, the dog that will get lost no longer heeds the hunter’s whistle.

“I envy no one the task ahead, terminating the toxic harvest of past derelictions. Blame laying is for later.

Soyinka added, “More than the heart is broken however, more than millions of individual hearts still lay claim to bonds in common humanity.

“The already overstretched sinews of moral restraint have been snapped off the casing of nation being, and nothing is left but the collective wails of impotence. Not for the first time, what many hoped was a Natural Law of Limitations has been contemptuously, defiantly breached.’’