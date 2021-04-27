Support Nigeria In Tacking Insecurity, Relocate AFRICOM HQ To Africa – Buhari Tells US

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the United States to consider relocating the headquarters of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Germany to Africa.

He stated that this should be done to support Nigeria in tackling the insecurity challenges facing the country.

The President stated this on Tuesday during a virtual meeting with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

Also Read: US Secretary Of State To Discuss Security Issues With Buhari

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, Buhari stated that the relocation is necessary as part of efforts to address insecurity in Nigeria and other African nations.

“The security challenges in Nigeria remain of great concern to us and impacted more negatively, by existing complex negative pressures in the Sahel, Central and West Africa, as well as the Lake Chad Region,” the president said.

“Compounded as the situation remains, Nigeria and her security forces remain resolutely committed to containing them and addressing their root causes. The support of important and strategic partners like United States cannot be overstated as the consequences of insecurity will affect all nations hence the imperative for concerted cooperation and collaboration of all nations to overcome these challenges.

“In this connection, and considering the growing security challenges in West and Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region and the Sahel, weighing heavily on Africa, it underscores the need for the United States to consider re-locating AFRICOM Headquarters from Stuttgart, Germany to Africa and near the Theatre of Operation.”