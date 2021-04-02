The Best Easter Promo in 2021 is still on – Win ₦100,000 Shopping Voucher and More with Infinix

Infinix’s Easter campaign is underway and you and your family or friends can be part of the lucky winners to walk away with pleasant surprises and amazing gift prizes. My bet is, you’re already doing all that it takes for you to make your entry into the #EasterMomentsWithInfinix campaign but you just don’t know it yet and that’s why you’re still missing out.

Not to worry, we’d fix that within the next 50 seconds down this blog. Countdown.

You’re already making arrangements to hang out with your friends or visit your family this Easter holiday and that’s perfect. As soon as you set this plan in motion, you’d be sharing wonderful moments with your friends and family and making sweet memories.

All you need to do is capture those moments and share it with @Infinixnigeria and the rest of the world on all social media platforms, using the hashtag #EasterMomentsWithInfinix. And, voila! You’re in for a win. I guess I still have some time left from my self-allotted 50 seconds. So, I’ll spend the rest of the time telling you what you stand to gain from joining the campaign.

Three luck families or group of friends will be winning a ₦100,000 shopping vouchers each. These three lucky winners will be selected from a pool of entries that Infinix has already started receiving by the way. There’s still room for entry so can join in now. After all entries have been received, Infinix will select the first group of finalists.

These qualifiers will then be put on a poll for the public to vote using their social media handles on the different social media platforms. The top three qualifiers by votes will be announced as the final winners and presented with the ₦100,000 shopping voucher.

That’s not all. More people will be able to win more gift items and jaw dropping discount of up to 40% off on selected Infinix devices through the spin and win promo live in Infinix authorized retail stores.

To participate;

Walk into any Infinix authorized mobile phone store.

Spin the wheel in-store.

Win free gift items or discounts on selected Infinix devices.

So, get on with it. Join the #EasterMomentsWithInfinix campaign and add a little spark to your Easter holiday. The promo started on Monday, March 22, 20201 and will end on Monday 5, April 2021.

For more information on how to join, visit Infinix on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria. You can also join their community of young and vibrant fans on XClub via the app on your Infinix device or click on this link to download the app if you’re a non Infinix user.