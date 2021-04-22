The Nation Is Bleeding, Defence Minister Magashi Laments

Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi has lamented the state of insecurity in the country.

The Minister pointed out that the security situation of the country has led to the bleeding of the nation.

Major-General Magashi made this known on Thursday at the continuation of the special weekly ministerial briefing in Abuja.

He said that the Federal Government has taken a position after embarking on comprehensive research and finally adopted a methodology to ensure that tactically, all political opponents, ethnic and religious enemies of the country are eliminated.

Minister further argued that he does not agree with the position that all bandits be killed.

He explains that every person is innocent according to the provision of the law until found guilty.

He, however, stated that any bandit found in the forests with an Ak-47 rifle will be immediately gunned down in compliance with the presidential directive.

He also revealed that the security at the borders has been strengthened to avoid mass infiltration of Chadian refugees into Nigeria.