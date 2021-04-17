The Secret Of True Love Is To Date Your Best Friend – Rapper, M.I Abaga

Popular Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, alias MI, has averred that the only way to get true love is by dating one’s best friend.

The veteran hip hop artist took to his Twitter page to offer the take.

The ‘Bad Belle’ crooner describes love with a person’s best friend as a special kind of love.

In his words:

“Man… The secret is dating someone who you actually want to be your friend.. like that’s where you should start.. do I want this person to be my ‘guyyyyyyy!!!!!!!’ if the answer is yes?? You have found something special”

See his post below: