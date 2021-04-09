There Is A Cabal In Nollywood – Moses Babatope

Nigerian film entrepreneur, Moses Babatope has shed light on the circulating reports of an alleged cabal in Nollywood.

The Filmone Entertainment executive sat down to discuss this during the Meet and Greet podcast interview with Inkblot heads: Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola.

Babatope did not agree to the existence of a cabal running the affairs of the Nigerian movie industry per se. However, he mentioned that there is an association of progressive thinkers who have made conscious efforts to improve and grow the industry.

In his words:

“I won’t identify with a cabal but I will say that there is a group of progressive thinkers, risk takers, implementers that have shown a level of consistency. There is a group that exists and it is almost easy to identify.”

Watch the video HERE