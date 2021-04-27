There’s So Much Bad News Everyday In Nigeria – Banky W

Nigerian Afro-R&B singer and songwriter, Banky W has said that there is so much bad news in Nigeria everyday that Nigerians have become numb to it.

Taking to his Twitter page, the ‘Final Say’ singer expresses his thoughts on the situation of things in the country.

The father of one noted that it’s almost as if Nigerians are in an abusive relationship with the country they love.

Read Also: Adesua Etomi, Banky W Recount How They Lost Their First Set Of Twins

“So much bad news in Nigeria every day… we’ve become numb to it. If it’s not murder and kidnapping, it’s unrest and people unfit for office calling the shots. It’s like we are in an abusive relationship with the country we love. It’s exhausting. It’s draining. It’s depressing”, he tweeted.

See his post below: