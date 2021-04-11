Tonto Dikeh reacts to ‘fake’ ambassadorial award

Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh has finally reacted to claims that her prestigious Noble International Ambassadorial award from the United Nations is fake.

The 35 years old thespian who witnessed a whole lot of criticism which held that her award from the United Nations was illegal and inauthentic, has gone extra miles to prove that the award actually came from the organization, due to her selfless and kind gesture to people.

Tonto Dikeh in an Instagram post said she asked God for a huge blessing that would sound like a lie and here it is.

In her words:

“I asked God for blessing that would be so huge it would sound like a lie. Did he fail?? Nooooooooo”