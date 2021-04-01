Tunde Ednut Reacts As Lady Tattoos His Name On Her Body

Nigerian singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut has acknowledged the tattoo of his name on a lady’s thigh.

Taking to his Instagram page, the controversial entertainment personality releases photos of the lady and the tattoo on her body.

The inscription reads:

“King Tunde Ednut ❤️”

Ednut was filled with gratitude for the gesture.

“Ah ah! Lady tattoos King TundeEdnut on her thighs. Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm Shout out to you @bhadgurlyinkus, thanks Oo! God bless“, he wrote.

Ednut now joins the list of celebrities who have had their names or images tattooed on the bodies of die-hard fans or followers.

Information Nigeria recalls the trend began with popular crossdresser, Bobrisky who acknowledged the tattoo of his image on the back of a die-hard follower.

See his post below: