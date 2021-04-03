Tunde Ednut Recounts How Dr Sid Helped Him

Controversial blogger, Tunde Ednut has narrated the help granted him by Mavin Records artist, Dr Sid.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer turned blogger explains the incident that occurred.

Read Also: Tunde Ednut Reacts As Lady Tattoos His Name On Her Body

In his words:

“I was sleeping in Dr. Sid’s house one evening in 2013 with N100 inside my pocket. He woke me up and said” Tunde, will you follow me to Governor’s wife party at Ikeja?” Will you perform your song catching cold? I said yes nau! He said DRESS UP NOW, I’m late. I dressed up, we got there, I performed and went into Dr. Sid’s car to wait for him, not expecting anything. Dr came with 2 brown envelopes and gave me one, it was N300,000.”

See his full post below: