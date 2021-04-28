Two Abducted Benue Varsity Students Regain Freedom

Three students who were abducted from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue State, have regained their freedom.

Benue Police Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, confirmed the development on Wednesday.

Recall that the students were abducted when gunmen invaded the school premises on Saturday.

Also Read: Edo Senator Attacked by Bandits, Escapes Death

Following the attack, the school management had suspended lectures while assuring students of their safety.

Confirming the release, Anene explained that the students were freed on Tuesday.

The police spokeswoman reportedly stated that no ransom was paid for their release, adding that investigation is ongoing.