UFC 261: Kamaru Usman Knocks Out Masvidal In Second Round

Nigerian fighter, Kamaru Usman scored a stunning second-round knockout to finish Jorge Masvidal and retain the undisputed UFC welterweight title at UFC 261 in Florida.

The bout, which took place in front of 15,000 fans in Jacksonville, was a rematch of their meeting at UFC 251.

Usman’s win improved his record to 19-1 and extended his unbeaten run to 18 fights, including 14 straight victories in the UFC.

With Sunday’s victory, the Nigerian recorded the second-longest winning streak in UFC history. Earlier, Usman tied with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones with 13 straight victories.