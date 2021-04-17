UI Releases 2020/2021 Post-UTME Results

University of Ibadan (UI) has released results of its Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates who participated in its screening exercise.

The institution’s Director of Public Communications, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday, NAN reports.

Oladejo said candidates are advised to check the admission portal for the results.

He further noted that the school will inform the general public of any further developments.

“The Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, announced the release of the results via the university’s Official Bulletin No. 4372 of Saturday, 17 April, 2021.

“Candidates who took part in the screening exercise are advised to check the admission portal for the results,” the statement said.