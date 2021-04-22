Umahi: Criminals Using IPOB’s Name To Commit Crimes In South-East

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed that some criminals commit crime under the guise of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the southeast.

He made this assertion on Thursday when he featured on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’.

The southeast in the past few weeks have been a hotbed of attacks, especially on security facilities.

The proscribed IPOB has been blamed for the recent attacks on prisons and police stations in the southeast.

Speaking on Thursday, Umahi stated that the fact of what is happening is that some criminals not affiliated with IPOB, use the group’s name to commit crime in the south-east.

“The truth of what is happening is that there are bandits everywhere; there are cultists everywhere. What happens now in south-east is that criminals who may not necessarily be members of IPOB and ESN, will go and commit crimes and they need a name.

“So it’s safer for them to say they are members of ESN, and IPOB so that the persecution of IPOB and ESN by the federal government will cover them,” he said.

“That is what is happening in south-east because IPOB and ESN have a number of times come out to say they are not into terrorism and violence, and the people burning police stations and killing are not their members. And so how do you reconcile the two?”