Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Station In Abia

Unknown gunmen, on Monday morning, reportedly razed down a police station in Uzoakoli, Bende local government area of Abia State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred early hours of Monday when the assailants invaded the station.

The level of damages cannot be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

He promised to get back after assessing the attacked station.

